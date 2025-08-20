HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th Ho Chi Minh City International Travel Expo – ITE HCMC 2025 will officially take place from 4-6 September 2025 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), Tan My Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Marking its 19th edition, ITE HCMC continues to strengthen its position as a prestigious and influential platform for promoting Vietnam's tourism and advancing international cooperation across the Mekong region and Asia.

Defining a Strategic Vision with the Theme "Sustainable Tourism – Vibrant Experiences"

ITE HCMC 2025 reaffirms Vietnam's strategic vision for sustainable tourism development, focusing not only on economic growth but also on preserving cultural, social, and environmental values. The Expo encourages the creation of innovative tourism products and services that respond to the evolving expectations of international travelers, particularly those seeking green, sustainable, and experiential journeys.

By showcasing distinctive products and immersive experiences, ITE HCMC 2025 aims to strengthen Vietnam's position as a dynamic and attractive destination in the global tourism market.

International Buyers Programme 2025: Expanding Global Connections

Recognized as "Asia's Best Trade Show" at the 2024 World MICE Awards, affirming the position and quality of the event in the international arena, ITE HCMC proudly stands as the only tourism expo in Vietnam with an International Buyers Program, playing a pivotal role in boosting international tourist arrivals to Vietnam.

Ho Chi Minh City is actively working to attract and welcome over 240 international hosted buyers, including travel companies, tour operators, MICE organizers, and travel agencies from more than 32 countries and territories to participate in ITE HCMC 2025. According to the Organizing Committee, as of 8th of August 2025, over 250 exhibiting companies and brands and 240 hosted buyers have confirmed their attendance.

Notable participants include:

For the first time, ITE HCMC will welcome leading global business travel and MICE companies such as FCM Travel, American Express Global Business Travel, and BCD Travel. This reinforces Ho Chi Minh City's growing prominence as a hub for investment and business tourism. With its recent administrative expansion to include Ba Ria – Vung Tau and Binh Duong, the city is developing a strategic tourism triangle: City Break – Industrial Hub – Coastal Ecotourism, laying the foundation to become a leading center for tourism, investment, and innovation in the region.

The rigorous buyer selection process reflects the Expo's commitment to enhancing the quality of visitors, expanding premium segments, and building long-term, sustainable partnerships with key international markets.

Diverse and Professional Activities:

Within the framework of the Expo, Vietnamese tourism businesses and international buyers will participate in specialized activities designed to optimize networking and experiential outcomes:

These activities reflect ITE HCMC 2025's strong commitment to promoting Vietnam as a safe, friendly, and sustainable destination in the global context of green and digital transformation.

Strong Partnerships and Industry Support

ITE HCMC 2025 is honored to receive support from key sponsors and partners:

PR Newswire is the News Release Distribution Partner of the 19th edition of the International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2025).

International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2025)

ITE HCMC 2025 is organized under the direction of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, co-hosted by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center and other strategic partners.

Website: www.itehcmc.travel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itehcmc.internationaltravel

Please click the link below to download images and introductory videos of ITE HCMC 2025:

http://bit.ly/3UqCWMw