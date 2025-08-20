The prices for samgyetang and naengmyeon in Seoul rose in July compared to June, continuing an upward trend that has persisted in recent years, government data showed Wednesday.

In July, the average price for a serving of samgyetang or naengmyeon cost 17,923 won and 12,423 won, respectively, up from 17,654 won and 12,169 won the previous month, according to the Korea Consumer Agency’s price information portal. Samgyetang prices have been on the upward trend in recent years, surpassing 14,000 won in June 2017, 15,000 won in July 2022, 16,000 won in January 2023 and 17,000 won in July 2024.

Naengmyeon also rose consistently: prices surpassed 10,000 won a bowl for the first time in April 2022, 11,000 won in June 2023 and 12,000 won in December 2024.

Both dishes are popular in Korea and especially enjoyed in the summertime.

July 20 in particular marked this year's "chobok," the first of three especially hot days in summer according to Korean tradition. Samgyetang is often eaten on "bok" days, as the warm broth of the chicken soup is believed to help stabilize the body in the extreme heat.

The two dishes are among the eight major dining options in South Korea, for which the KCA compiles monthly average prices. The other six are bibimbap, gimbap, jajangmyeon, kalguksu, kimchi-jjigae and samgyeopsal.

The price for a serving of samgyeopsal and bibimbap also inched up to 20,639 won and 11,538 won, respectively, while kimchi-jjigae rose slightly to 8,577 won per serving. The price for the other three dishes remained the same from June to July.