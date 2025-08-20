The number of four-person households in South Korea, traditionally seen as the standard family unit of a couple with two children, has fallen below 3 million for the first time in over nine years, underscoring the country’s persistently low birth rate.

According to data from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, there were 2.99 million four-person households as of the end of June, down from over 4 million in early 2016. The figure has steadily declined each year, falling from 3.94 million in March 2016 to 3.05 million at the end of 2024.

Experts attribute the trend to a continued decline in childbirths. While recent government policies have led to a slight rebound in the fertility rate, many families continue to struggle with challenges such as work-life balance, high child care costs and unaffordable housing.

Meanwhile, two-person households, including couples without children and siblings or friends living together, reached 6 million, while single-person households have already surpassed 10 million.