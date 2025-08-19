Two workers were confirmed dead and five others injured after a train struck a group of maintenance personnel conducting post-flood safety inspections along the Gyeongbu Line in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang Province, on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The incident occurred around 10:50 a.m. near a bullfighting stadium in Cheongdo, when Mugunghwa Train No. 1903, en route from Dongdaegu Station to Jinju, collided with seven workers on or near the tracks. The victims were part of a team inspecting slope structures damaged during recent torrential rains in the region.

Of the seven workers hit, two died on the scene. The five survivors were transported to local hospitals, with some reported to be in critical condition. The injured include both subcontracted workers from structural safety inspection firms and personnel affiliated with Korea Railroad Corporation.

The train was carrying 89 passengers, none of whom are reported to have sustained injuries.

Korail stated the workers were en route to visually inspect flood-damaged infrastructure when the accident occurred.

“Due to heavy rainfall in the Cheongdo area in recent days, safety inspections were being carried out,” a Korail spokesperson said, adding that the exact sequence of events leading up to the collision remains under investigation.

Police are focusing on whether necessary safety precautions under the Railroad Safety Act were followed, including the presence of spotters and advance coordination with train operations.

Investigators are also questioning the employers and worksite supervisors responsible for the inspection team.