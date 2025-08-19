Korea’s OCI Holdings said Tuesday it has transferred the development rights for a 100-megawatt solar power project in Texas, in line with its strategy of advancing projects through early-stage development before selling them to other operators.

The project, named Lucky 7, was sold to Sabanci Renewables, a Turkish renewable energy provider, after OCI secured land, conducted site inspections, obtained approvals and completed grid connection. The transaction value was not disclosed.

Under the project, Sabanci Renewables will build and operate the solar facilities on a 3 million-square-meter site in Hopkins County, northeast of Dallas, Texas. The 100 MW project can generate enough electricity to power about 30,000 four-person households annually, according to OCI.

The deal builds on the strategic partnership between the two companies, following OCI’s sale of another 120 MW project in Texas during the second quarter.

“Following Sun Roper, Pepper and now Lucky 7, we’ve already closed 480 MW of project development and sales this year alone, putting our US solar business on a strong growth trajectory,” said an OCI Holdings spokesperson.

“We plan to accelerate the development and sale of energy storage–integrated solar projects to complement solar’s intermittency, especially as demand rises from the ongoing AI data center construction boom in Texas.”