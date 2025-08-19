First peek at menu and prices, as Louis Vuitton's first Seoul restaurant Le Cafe Louis Vuitton opens for reservations

Louis Vuitton is stepping into Seoul’s dining scene with a high-end culinary venture, and now, food lovers and fashion enthusiasts alike are getting their first look at the menu — and the price tags.

Reservations for Le Cafe Louis Vuitton, the brand’s first restaurant in Korea, opened Monday afternoon via the restaurant booking platform CatchTable. The venue is set to officially open on Sept. 1, occupying the fourth floor of Maison Louis Vuitton Seoul in the upscale neighborhood of Cheongdam-dong in Gangnam-gu.

Signature dishes include beef mandu (dumplings) priced at 48,000 won ($35), with a promotional image showing a plate of three dumplings. Other highlights on the menu include a yuzu Caesar salad with Eclipse chicken for 40,000 won and a pear Charlotte dessert for 29,000 won.

Le Cafe Louis Vuitton, led by chef Yoon Tae-kyun of the Michelin-starred French restaurant L’impression, presents a fusion of French fine dining techniques and Korean ingredients, according to the brand.

Inside, the restaurant features a dome-shaped bookshelf curated with culinary publications selected by Chef Yoon, alongside Louis Vuitton’s iconic travel and lifestyle books, blending gastronomy with the maison’s signature aesthetic.

With successful culinary projects already launched in Paris, New York, Tokyo, Milan and Bangkok, the opening in Seoul marks the latest step in Louis Vuitton’s growing global gastronomic venture.

Global luxury houses have increasingly expanded their presence in Korea’s food and beverage market by opening cafes and restaurants that reflect their brand identity, in a bid to strengthen engagement with customers.

Cafe Dior, located on the top floor of Christian Dior’s flagship store in Cheongdam-dong, has become a haven for selfie-takers and shoppers since it opened in May 2016.

Nestled in the basement of Maison Hermes Dosan Park in Sinsa-dong, Cafe Madang has been operated by Hermes since 2006, the same year its flagship store opened. The cafe was renovated in 2014 to showcase signature Hermes design elements, including elegant leather textures and distinctive color patterns.

The Italian luxury brand Gucci also introduced its contemporary restaurant, Gucci Osteria Seoul, in 2022.