Two workers were killed and four others seriously injured on Tuesday after a train struck a group of maintenance personnel conducting safety inspections in Cheongdo-gun, North Gyeongsang Province, officials said.

The accident occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m. when a train, traveling on the Gyeongbu Line, collided with workers who had been inspecting the section of a track damaged by recent flooding. One additional worker sustained minor injuries.

Local police are looking into the exact circumstances of the collision, including whether proper safety protocols were followed during the inspection work.