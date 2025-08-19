Partnership aims to strengthen Hong Kong's positioning

as a welcoming destination for Muslim travelers.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Muslim leisure travelers have the same motivations as others: explore new cultures, discover local experiences, and create meaningful memories.

The key difference lies in their need to do so in line with faith-based needs, such as access to Muslim-friendly food, prayer facilities, and privacy considerations.

"Travel planning to non-Muslim-majority destinations can be stressful when key information for our faith-based needs isn't readily available," says Fazal Bahardeen, CEO of CrescentRating and HalalTrip, global authorities in Muslim-friendly travel. "And navigating unfamiliar places among unfamiliar people can add to that anxiety."

"These gaps create feelings of discomfort or exclusion, undermining the very purpose of leisure travel, which is to enjoy new experiences with peace of mind," he adds.

This inspired "Jelajah Hong Kong", Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB)'s first-ever multi-market campaign to elevate Hong Kong as a Muslim-friendly destination.

Now enhanced with Klook.

As part of this partnership, Klook brings to life a one-stop shop of Muslim-friendly activities and accommodations, as well as prayer-friendly day trips to family attractions and cultural highlights.

To bring these experiences to life, Klook taps into its Kreator network in key markets of Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia to develop and share curated itineraries, offering firsthand recommendations that give Muslim travelers the comfort and confidence to explore Hong Kong freely.

Kenny Sham, General Manager for Hong Kong, Macau, and Thailand at Klook, says: "We are always thinking about how to create more inclusive travel experiences by leveraging our strengths in discovery, data-driven insights, and curated offerings. Working with HKTB, we are able to tighten the information gaps for Millennials and Gen Z Muslim travelers, thereby helping them to explore Hong Kong with confidence and comfort."

This initiative builds on recent progress.

For Klook, this campaign follows its partnership with CrescentRating and HalalTrip. Through which, Klook became the first global experiences platform to offer verified Muslim-friendly ratings, allowing users to easily identify activities and attractions that align with their faith-based needs.

As for Hong Kong, the city has been named the "Most Promising Muslim-friendly Destination of the Year" at the Halal in Travel Awards 2025. Hong Kong now ranks third among non-OIC (Non-Organization of Islamic Cooperation) destinations and second globally in the Muslim Women Friendly Travel Destination category in the 2025 Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI).

These accolades reflect growing recognition from the Muslim community for Hong Kong's commitment to delivering inclusive and culturally respectful experiences for Muslim travelers.

Liew Chian Jia, Regional Director, Southeast Asia of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), says: "Since the launch of our Muslim-focused campaign, "Jelajah Hong Kong", we've observed a growing level of interest and inquiries from Muslim travelers across our key source markets. Through this campaign, Hong Kong Tourism Board is strategically highlighting the city's expanding range of Muslim-friendly offerings and experiences."

"This partnership with Klook marks a timely and meaningful collaboration that further positions Hong Kong as an inclusive and welcoming destination for Muslim travelers. It also underscores our ongoing commitment to diversifying Hong Kong's tourism appeal and meeting the evolving needs of global visitors," says Chian Jia.

GMTI reported that international Muslim arrivals reached 176 million in 2024 — up 25% from 2023 — and were projected to grow to 245 million by 2030. By then, total travel spending is expected to reach USD$230 billion, highlighting the growing influence and economic potential of this vibrant market.

And Klook's data backs this trend. Over the past 12 months, bookings to Hong Kong from the Muslim community have grown by 43.5%, with theme parks and attractions leading the way.

"We are delighted to see Hong Kong making significant strides towards becoming a more inclusive and welcoming destination for Muslim travelers. The partnership between Klook and HKTB is a good example of how collaborations can create meaningful, Muslim-friendly travel experiences to provide useful and relevant travel information for tourists," says Fazal.

The gateway to Muslim-friendly travel in Hong Kong starts here:

