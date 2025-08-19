A group of off-duty police officers having dinner at a restaurant in Seoul revived a man who collapsed nearby, in what has been hailed as a textbook rescue executed with precision and teamwork.

Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Monday shared footage from the July 24 incident, which took place in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, as five officers were dining. Alumni of the 282nd class of the Central Police Academy, they were celebrating the 10th anniversary of their official appointment as police officers.

The video shows a woman rushing into the restaurant, asking if anyone could perform CPR. The officers sprang into action.

Assistant Inspector Jeong Yong-jin of the Seoul Suseo Police Station immediately began administering CPR, while another of the group assisted him by securing the patient’s airway. Assistant Inspector Jeong Hui-mok of the Seoul Jungnang Police Station ran to a nearby subway station to fetch a defibrillator, while others called the 119 emergency hotline.

The officers were able to revive the patient shortly before the emergency medical service arrived, and the patient was treated at a nearby hospital, where he made a full recovery.

"Our sense of duty from when we first became police officers remains unchanged even after 10 years. We will continue to safeguard the lives and safety of the citizens," the officers were quoted as saying.