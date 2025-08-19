Using AI-powered low-code, Scoot more than doubles the development speed of its internal communications application, enhancing operational response time during flight disruptions

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scoot , the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), has selected OutSystems , a leading AI-powered low-code development platform, to modernise its flight disruption management capabilities and boost operational efficiency. Leveraging AI-powered low-code , Scoot now unifies its various communications systems onto a centralised platform for flight operations management, facilitating effective cross-department coordination and better decision-making during flight disruptions.

In the commercial aviation industry, swift and accurate communication is essential for maintaining customer trust and delivering smooth customer travel experience, particularly during unexpected events. Recognising this, Scoot identified a critical need to modernise its flight disruption management system, which relied heavily on fragmented, text-based group chats that manually distributed over 600 notifications daily to various teams. This manual system, however, significantly hindered operational efficiency, as crucial updates on flight status could take some time to reach the necessary stakeholders, delaying decision-making and impacting customer satisfaction.

By cutting development time from eight months to two-and-a-half months with OutSystems, Scoot developed the Virtual Operations Command Center (vOCC) application at more than twice the speed compared to traditional development. The application integrates multiple internal communication systems to coordinate notifications and eliminate communication bottlenecks between stakeholders during operational disruptions, including:

The adoption of OutSystems has yielded significant outcomes for Scoot, including a 90% increase in data visibility across all stakeholders and a reduction of over 60% in manual processing time. Additionally, teams can now track quantifiable disruption metrics such as flight retiming metrics and number of connecting passengers, allowing for more data-driven decisions to improve operational efficiency.

Mr Jaya Balaji MV, Vice President Information Technology of Scoot, said, "As a digital-first airline, we believe modern technology is essential to enhancing customer satisfaction while maintaining cost efficiency. Digital innovation is key to unlocking these possibilities at Scoot, and our vOCC application reflects this vision. By transforming our operations control centre — the 'nerve centre' of the airline — with data and AI-driven insights, we have strengthened real-time decision-making, improved cross-team collaboration, and accelerated our response during disruptions such as flight delays or cancellations."

He added, "Few industries demand agility and adaptability like commercial aviation, where the ability to react and pivot quickly, especially during unexpected events, can make all the difference in maintaining service continuity and customer trust. In this high-stakes environment, clear, real-time communication for information exchange and collaboration isn't just helpful – it is an imperative. Adopting AI-powered low-code is a reflection of Scoot's commitment to meeting these exacting standards with speed, precision, and innovation. Our partnership with OutSystems has significantly accelerated the delivery of a key communication solution, driving more efficient resource allocation and enhancing operational excellence, ultimately elevating the customer experience."

"The impact of low-code and AI today goes beyond operational optimisation and efficiency; these combined technologies are actively reshaping the way industries function at their core. Scoot's breakthrough in developing its first disruption-handling mobile application, alongside the clear business results it achieved, exemplifies how AI-powered low-code is a true game-changer for building mission-critical solutions that fuel resilience and strategic advantage in a fast-evolving business landscape. Collaborating with Scoot has been a privilege – we are proud to power their vision for smarter, more connected travel while setting new standards for service excellence in aviation," said Leonard Tan, Regional Director, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, and Greater China Region at OutSystems.

Looking ahead, Scoot will further enhance its vOCC application by integrating AI capabilities via OutSystems Mentor , enabling automated, personalised communication with passengers. These enhancements will strengthen Scoot's commitment to delivering reliable, quality services and elevating customers' travel experiences.

