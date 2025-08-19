Tomorrow X Together topped Oricon’s Weekly Album Ranking dated Aug. 25 with its fourth album, according to the organization on Tuesday.

“The Star Chapter: Together” claimed the No. 1 spot on the weekly chart three weeks after its chart-topping debut.

The group has placed 12 albums atop the chart and, since 2022, has continued to break its record of having the most consecutive chart-topping albums for an international artist.

The fourth album rolled out last month, hitting Billboard 200 at No. 3 and is hanging on for another week at No. 43. It sold over 1.76 million copies in the first week and went platinum in Japan.

The band kicks off its world tour “Act : Tomorrow” in Seoul this weekend.