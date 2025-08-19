According to a 2022 survey by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, walking is the most popular physical activity among Seoul residents, with 48.7 percent participation, followed by hiking, badminton and yoga.

Public sports facilities are the most commonly used, with 39.7 percent of residents utilizing them. On average, residents spend about 666,000 won annually on facility use, in addition to expenses for equipment, clothing and club activities.

With ample time and money, residents of the capital would most want to try their hand at golf (21.1 percent), followed by tennis and swimming.

The primary reason for engaging in physical activity is health and fitness improvement, cited by 72.4 percent of respondents. Enjoyment and interest account for 15.9 percent, while stress relief was cited by 10 percent.