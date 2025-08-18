A South Korean man was sentenced to a 4 million won ($2,900) fine for animal cruelty, after he left his 232 lizards and 19 snakes to starve for two months, a local court said Monday.

The Cheongju District Court found the defendant guilty of violating the Animal Protection Act, ruling that his negligence directly caused the starvation deaths of a total of 80 lizards and 15 snakes.

The 22-year-old left his home in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, to work in another region in September of last year, without taking any measures to ensure the survival of his pet reptiles.

The case was brought to light when the landlord of the building on Nov. 11 reported to police that the tenant had been out of reach for two months. Police found the animals inside the home, which was also fitted with devices to automatically control the humidity and temperature inside. Of the 232 lizards and 19 snakes he had, 80 lizards and 15 snakes died. The defendant relinquished the ownership of the surviving animals.

The court said it took into consideration the fact that the defendant does not have any prior criminal records and has been remorseful of his actions.