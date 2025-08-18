진행자: 최정윤, Tannith Kriel

An hour romance: How South Korean kids escape 'mosol' tag

기사 요약: '모솔(모태 솔로)'에 대한 부정적인 인식이 초등학생들에게까지 퍼지면서, 일부 어린이들 사이에서는 1교시만 사귀고 곧바로 헤어지는 식으로 이른바 '모솔 딱지'를 피하려는 현상까지 나타나고 있어

[1] South Korean singer Jang Yoon-jeong was taken aback when her children shared an unusual aspect of their peers’ dating culture: dating for just one period of the school day to avoid being labeled as “mosol."

be taken aback: 깜짝 놀라다, ~에 의해 허를 찔리다

be labeled as: ~으로 낙인찍히다, 분류되다

[2] These “1-period couples” start dating during recess and break up before the next class begins, Jang said in a recent TV appearance. Given that a single period in South Korean elementary schools is 40 minutes, these fleeting relationships last less than an hour.

fleeting: 순식간의, 잠깐 동안의

last: 지속되다

[3] Adults may wonder what these kids do during this time, whether such brief relationships can even be called "real," and why they engage in them at all. One of the primary motivators behind this dating trend is an eagerness to avoid the dreaded “mosol” label, a Korean slang term for someone who has never been in a relationship, which directly translates to “single since birth.”

dreaded: 두려운, 무서운

[4] To escape the label, some are engaging in brief, practically symbolic relationships, lasting as little as an hour, just to prove they have dated.

practically: 사실상, 거의

