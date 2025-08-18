Netflix's new comedy exposes sex, power and survival in Korean cinema of yesteryear

Boldly titled after the ’80s Korean sex symbol lead in the film "Madame Aema," Netflix Korea’s newest offering isn’t afraid to turn heads.

But the six-part comedy series "Aema" is more than a tribute to a legendary screen figure: It exposes the violence and exploitation entrenched in the Korean film industry of the past, while celebrating the resilience of the actors who were the forerunners of today's Korean film scene.

“Madame Aema" created a sensation upon its release in 1982, so much so that it would go on to spawn a Madame Aema franchise of 12 films, the last of which was released in 2016. Inspired by the erotic film, the new series follows film star Hee-ran (Lee Ha-nee), who refuses to perform nude in an erotic movie, ultimately losing her lead role to rising star Joo-ae (Bang Hyo-rin). What begins as rivalry evolves into an alliance, as the two women challenge the male-dominated film industry.

Director Lee Hae-young said his goal in creating "Aema" was to honor those who lived as the Aemas of the era.

“Aema was an icon that embodied the desires of the times and the desires of the masses in the 1980s. But to have lived through that era as Aema meant constantly confronting and enduring deep prejudices and violent misunderstandings. That’s why, when I conceived this story, I thought of it as a way to support and give voice to the endurance of those who lived as Aema during that era,” Lee said during a press conference Monday in Mapo-gu, Seoul.

Lee also emphasized the aesthetic ambitions of the series, set against the backdrop of 1980s South Korea.

“Since the story is set in the 1980s, my starting point was to stay as historically accurate as possible but without being confined by it,” he said.

“The more dazzling and glittering the sights and sounds, the more I wanted them to expose how that so-called era of barbarism flaunted extravagance while feeding on exploitation and oppression. That spirit is what shaped 'Aema,'” he added.

Lee Ha-nee said she felt overjoyed when she received the script for such a provocative project, which centers on female stars in erotic films.

“I was truly delighted. Of course, I can’t say that I fully experienced the old system and ways of that era, but I think I’m part of the generation that caught just a glimpse of its fading remnants," said Lee Ha-nee, the 42-year-old actress behind hits such as "Knight Flower" and "The Fiery Priest."

"Back then, I often felt a sense of pity when I saw how women were sexually objectified and consumed. And perhaps that’s why I was able to approach this project even more boldly," she said.

"Because the work doesn’t come from that objectifying gaze, but instead creates a space to say, ‘Let’s play, let’s reimagine,’ I was able to engage with 'Aema' more freely, more comfortably and with a greater sense of liberation," added Lee Ha-nee.

Reflecting on the broader message of the series, director Lee noted that echoes of the 1980s film industry can still be felt today, underscoring the project’s relevance.

“Right now, we’re telling a story set in the 1980s with 'Aema,' but if you look closely at the details, you’ll find that it connects to and resembles the world we live in today," said director Lee.

"I feel like people similar to Joong-ho still exist, at least within the film industry," he said. Jin Sun-kyu’s Joong-ho, the obdurate head of the film company, demotes Hee-ran after she objects to nude scenes.

"(They are) people who think, ‘As long as the business succeeds, it doesn’t matter what the process was — everything is forgiven."

“Aema” is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on Aug. 22.