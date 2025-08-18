Lotteria, the burger chain operated by Lotte Group affiliate Lotte GRS Co., said Monday it opened its first outlet in the United States as part of its overseas expansion drive.

The outlet began operations in Orange County, California, on Aug. 14 (local time), about two years after Lotte GRS established its US subsidiary, the company said in a press release.

"We plan to go beyond Asian markets into the US to introduce Lotteria's taste and value to the American burger market," the company's Chief Executive Officer Cha Woo-chul said.

The company said it plans to increase outlets in the US depending on market demand.

Lotte GRS currently operates about 1,000 outlets in South Korea and 320 overseas, including 258 in Vietnam, 50 in Myanmar, six in Laos and six in Mongolia.

The company plans to open its first outlet in Malaysia later this year and expand its outlets there to 30 within five years. (Yonhap)