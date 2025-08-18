Leading companies in South Korea have fewer employees in their 20s than those aged 50 or older on their payrolls, industry data showed, partly reflecting reduced hiring of young workers amid an economic slowdown.

According to data from corporate tracker Leaders Index, the share of 20-something employees at the 124 top companies by sales was recorded at 19.8 percent as of the end of 2024, down 1.2 percentage points from a year earlier. In contrast, the proportion of workers aged 50 or older reached 20.1 percent, up 0.6 percentage point from the previous year.

It marked the first time since 2015, when Leaders Index started compiling related data, that workers in their 20s have been outnumbered by those aged 50 and above. The ratio of workers under 30 also fell below 20 percent for the first time.

An official at Leaders Index said that many industries have reduced new hiring due to sluggish economic conditions, while older employees are also delaying retirement. (Yonhap)