PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (Phnom Penh Post/ANN) -- Conservation organizations in Cambodia and the Ministry of Environment have released a message marking World Elephant Day on Aug. 12, with the goal of raising awareness of the importance of protecting wild elephant population. Only between 400 and 600 remain in Cambodia.

The Asian elephant, listed as an endangered species on the IUCN Red List, faces severe threats from habitat loss worldwide, which jeopardizes its survival.

The ministry and its partner organizations highlighted that, in nature, elephants serve as "ecosystem engineers" due to their large size and ecological role. As they move through forests, they clear pathways for smaller animals to travel.

They also play a vital role in dispersing seeds in the forest and require large, suitable habitats for movement, foraging and living.

The Cambodian wild elephant population live mostly in the Cardamom Mountains, the northern Tonle Sap region, and the Eastern Plains — all areas rich in biodiversity and suitable for elephants and other wildlife, according to the ministry.

The Wildlife Alliance noted that elephants are seen as symbols of loyalty, power, wisdom and fertility. They are incredibly intelligent animals, having the largest brain of any land animal and being the largest living land creatures themselves. Some of the animals reside in the 1.7 million hectares of the Cardamom Rainforest, which it protects.

"Elephants play a crucial role in maintaining both plant and animal communities. They contribute to biodiversity through seed dispersal and by creating diverse habitats," it stated.

At the Phnom Tamao Wildlife Rescue Center, WA cares for six rescued elephants namely Lucky, Chhouk, Chamroen, Sakor, Chanam and Lomphat.

WWF-Cambodia agreed that Asian elephants are considered a key mammal species. The Eastern Plains Landscape in Mondulkiri province is home to about 300 Asian elephants. WWF offices and partners are currently liaising on how to improve transboundary management of the elephant population with Vietnam.

It underlined that these elephants are a globally endangered species, facing particular threats in Southeast Asia and China. Globally, there are only about 8,000 to 11,000 Asian elephants remaining, in just eight countries.

WWF urgently called for more "Elly Allies" on World Elephant Day to better protect Asian elephant populations.

WWF-Cambodia is joining forces with other Southeast Asian elephant range countries to call on the public to strengthen measures to protect Southeast Asian elephants.

Fauna & Flora -- Cambodia emphasized that elephants are incredibly intelligent and are considered one of the smartest animals on Earth.

It highlighted that Asian elephants have some of the largest brains in the animal kingdom, up to 5 kilograms. Their brains are full of folds, which boost their ability to think, plan and feel emotions.

They are one of few species that can recognize themselves in mirrors, like humans. They use sticks, leaves and even water as tools to solve problems and get what they need.

In addition, they have the ability to remember the location of water sources during droughts, recognize other elephants, and even humans.

Elephants live in groups and comfort each other; help injured herd members and even show signs of grief when one of their own passes away.

"We can help protect this incredible species by supporting conservation efforts, saying no to ivory, and spreading awareness about its importance," they appealed.