Former first lady Kim Keon Hee was overheard expressing concern about her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is also being held in a separate detention facility, during a break in questioning by a special counsel this week.

According to her lawyers, Kim asked her defense team on Thursday, “Will I ever be able to live with my husband again? Will we be able to meet again?”

Investigators said Kim remained largely silent during the roughly four-hour interrogation, but she denied allegations of interference in the ruling People Power Party’s candidate nominations. Through her legal team, she insisted she had “not issued orders or been directly involved” in the process.

Her attorneys added that her health has deteriorated and that she is scheduled for an in-person medical examination next week.

Kim is currently held at the Seoul Southern Detention Center. Wednesday’s session at the office of special counsel Min Jung-ki marked her first round of questioning since her detention. The special counsel plans to summon her again Monday.