President Lee Jae Myung will outline his vision for North Korea and unification policy, while calling for future-oriented cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo in his speech marking the 80th National Liberation Day on Friday.

“President Lee will set out the fundamental principles that the government must uphold in pursuing future North Korea and unification policy,” presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said of the outline of Lee’s congratulatory speech during Thursday's press briefing.

The fundamental principles encompass the Lee administration's perception of inter-Korean relations and stance toward the North Korean regime, according to Kang.

Kang further explained that the speech would focus on “declaring the Lee Jae Myung administration’s vision and basic direction for North Korea and unification policy, rather than making specific proposals to Pyongyang.”

"President Lee also plans to emphasize the importance of peace and the need to restore trust between the two Koreas,” Kang said, citing deteriorating inter-Korean ties over the past three years and deepening mutual distrust as the reason.

“Lee will assess the significance and spirit of major agreements reached during past inter-Korean talks and express his intention to uphold and respect them,” Kang added.

Kang further disclosed that Lee will also "stress the need for international cooperation to achieve a nuclear-free and peaceful Korean Peninsula" in light of the advancement of North Korea’s nuclear capabilities and the growing volatility of the international situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula.

On diplomacy, Lee’s address will focus primarily on bilateral ties between Seoul and Tokyo.

“As President Lee has previously stated, he will reaffirm the principle of addressing historical issues between the two countries based on principle, while presenting a direction for advancing future-oriented cooperation grounded in mutual trust and policy continuity,” Kang said.

"Lee will convey his determination to foster greater cooperation, grounded in trust, while facing up to the past."