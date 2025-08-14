Toss Securities, the online brokerage arm of financial technology giant Toss, posted nearly a fivefold jump in first-half operating profit, setting new records across all key indicators.

Operating profit reached 168.9 billion won ($122.1 million) in the January-June period, up 452 percent from a year earlier and surpassing the full-year total of 149 billion won in 2024 — the year the company first turned a profit.

Operating revenue doubled from last year to 354 billion won, while net profit climbed 283 percent to 131.4 billion won, nearly matching last year’s annual figure.

The surge was fueled by continued gains in the company’s overseas stock trading business, which dominates the domestic market with its convenience and innovative features. In March, Toss Securities extended after-hours trading for US stocks by two hours and introduced real-time translation of foreign companies’ earnings calls, expanding data access for Korean traders.

Upgrades to its web trading system also boosted transaction activity, the company said. In the second quarter, overseas stock trading volume jumped 166 percent from a year earlier, with trading fees up 177 percent and currency exchange fees rising 129 percent.

Toss Securities plans to build on the momentum in the second half by adding new products and services. It will launch overseas stock lending and options trading, while further enhancing its web trading system to deliver a smoother and more reliable user experience.