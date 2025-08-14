KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASEAN AI Malaysia Summit 2025 took place today. Aka Dai, Director of Huawei Cloud Marketing, gave a keynote speech titled "Accelerate Intelligence, Ignite Smart ASEAN." He shared insights on how Huawei Cloud collaborates with ASEAN nations to capitalize on AI opportunities, boost growth, enhance competitiveness, and improve social welfare through cloud and AI technologies.

Cloud and AI are now driving national development and enterprise innovation. At this pivotal moment, ASEAN, with its vibrant energy and vision, is embracing these technologies to build global AI leadership. Despite their diverse approaches, member countries share a common goal: to create a forward-thinking innovation hub.

"This region is not just a dynamic growth engine. It is a land of pioneers, eager for innovation," said Aka Dai. Huawei has operated in ASEAN for 26 years, and Huawei Cloud has served the region for 7 years. Committed to the principle "In ASEAN, For ASEAN," Huawei Cloud has brought significant local investments and technological advancements. As the fastest-growing cloud provider in ASEAN, Huawei Cloud has seen a 30-fold increase over five years, with annual market growth surpassing 40%, serving numerous public services, financial institutions, carriers, and internet companies.

In industry applications, Huawei Cloud follows the "AI for Industries" strategy. Collaborating with customers on real-world projects, Huawei's team of engineers and PhDs has built deep industry knowledge, enhancing productivity worldwide. From R&D and production to supply chain, sales, customer service, and operations—Huawei Cloud has explored over 500 use cases across 30 sectors. In ASEAN, Huawei Cloud has successfully integrated AI into public services, finance, telecommunications, and transportation.

In terms of technological innovation, Huawei Cloud significantly lowers the barrier to adopting AI through systematic innovation, making it easier for businesses to harness its power. It offers three core capabilities. First, a robust global network spanning 34 Regions and 101 availability zones (AZs), ensuring high scalability, low latency, and exceptional reliability. In ASEAN alone, Huawei Cloud operates 5 Regions and 17 AZs, offering top-notch network performance for local users. Second, Huawei Cloud features an open model ecosystem, supporting over 160 leading open-source models. Third, Huawei Cloud's Pangu models enable companies to develop cutting-edge industry solutions using a full-range, multi-modal, and innovative three-layer decoupling architecture.

When it comes to fostering a thriving ecosystem, Huawei Cloud actively promotes the "Cloud for Good" initiative, leveraging cloud and AI to benefit humanity, nature, and sustainable development. In terms of talent development, Huawei has partnered with 49 institutions in Malaysia since 2021 to train over 54,000 individuals and aims to train 30,000 AI professionals in the next three years.

Huawei Cloud is dedicated to being a long-term partner in the dynamic, agile, and inclusive ASEAN region. We collaborate with local businesses to drive continuous innovation, aiming to empower AI pioneers in industries.