진행자: 최정윤, Tannith Kriel

South Korea pulls plug on AI textbooks

기사 요약: 윤석열 정부가 야심차게 추진한 AI 디지털 교과서가 공식 교과서로서의 법적 지위를 상실하면서, 학교 현장과 출판업계에 혼란이 빚어지고 있다.

[1] South Korea’s National Assembly passed a bill on Monday stripping artificial intelligence-powered digital textbooks of their legal status as official teaching materials, dealing a heavy blow to the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s flagship education reform project.

pull the plug (on something): 플러그를 뽑다, 그만두다, 중단하다

strip: 박탈하다

blow: (손·무기 등으로) 세게 때림, 강타, 충격

[2] The amendment narrows the legal definition of textbooks to printed books and e-books, excluding “learning support software using intelligent information technology." This reclassifies AI-powered textbooks as just another type of educational material, not official textbooks.

narrow: 좁히다, 축소하다

reclassify: 재분류하다

[3] The amendment, drafted and passed unilaterally by the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, is an updated version of the same legislation passed by the Assembly last year, which was ultimately scrapped after it was vetoed by then-Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, who was the country's acting president at the time.

unilaterally: 일방적으로, 단독적으로

scrap: 폐기하다

[4] Initially launched as a flagship initiative of the Yoon administration, AI textbooks aimed to provide personalized learning experiences for students using advanced AI algorithms. At least 533.3 billion won ($385 million) was allocated to the project last year alone.

personalize: 개인의 필요에 따라 맞추다

allocate: 할당하다

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10546695

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638