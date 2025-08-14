The partnership enables Wing Bank users to convert loyalty points into KrisFlyer miles, enhancing their purchasing power through global travel rewards

SINGAPORE and PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wing Bank (Cambodia) Plc., a 100% Cambodian-owned digital bank, has partnered with Singapore Airlines to launch Cambodia's loyalty points-to-miles exchange program—marking a major milestone in customer rewards innovation.

The partnership launch event was honored by the presence of H.E. HUOT Hak, Cambodia's Minister of Tourism, H.E. Dr. Mey Vann, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Economy and Finance and Secretary General of the General Secretariat of the Non-Bank Financial Services Authority; and Neak Oknha Kith Meng, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wing Bank and CEO of the Royal Group of Companies.

Representatives from Singapore Airlines included Bryan Koh, Divisional Vice President, Loyalty Marketing; and Zechariah Chai, Regional Manager, KrisFlyer Partnerships; and Berlinda Yong, General Manager of Singapore Airlines in Cambodia.

Starting today, Wing Bank customers can seamlessly convert their WingPoints into KrisFlyer miles, unlocking new possibilities for travel and lifestyle benefits. This strategic collaboration reflects both organizations' commitment to enhancing customer experience and promoting digital financial ecosystems.

Bridging two trusted platforms—Cambodia's leading digital bank and one of the world's most respected airlines—the partnership empowers users to turn everyday banking and Wingmall purchases into global travel opportunities. KrisFlyer miles earned through this program can be used to offset airfares with Singapore Airlines or redeemed for products from KrisShop's extensive omni-channel catalogue.

"This is more than a rewards upgrade—it's a gateway to global connectivity," said Dr. Dmytro Kolechko, CEO of Wing Bank. "As a proud Cambodian institution, we're thrilled to offer our customers the chance to transform local spending into international experiences."

The redemption process is simple and fully integrated within the Wing Bank App. Users can tap on 'Earn WingPoints' and select 'Redeem KF Miles' to convert points into miles and instantly enjoy benefits across both ecosystems. As a launch bonus, customers will receive 1,000 WingPoints for every successful conversion.

To celebrate the launch, Wing Bank users can enjoy an exclusive travel promotion with Singapore Airlines. From August 13 to September 2, 2025, eligible travelers booking round-trip fares from Phnom Penh to Singapore will receive a 5% discount by entering the promo code SQWING25 during booking.

The travel period for this special offer runs from August 13 to October 31, 2025, giving passengers ample time to plan their visit. The offer is subject to availability.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in regional travel and financial innovation—bringing greater value, convenience, and global access to Cambodian consumers.