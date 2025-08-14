South Korean police will mobilize some 6,500 officers across Seoul on Friday, as thousands are expected to attend President Lee Jae Myung's inauguration and Liberation Day ceremonies around Gwanghwamun Square.

Around 102 units of the local SWAT teams will be dispatched as a precaution against protests expected to be held across the nation's capital.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has enacted partial traffic controls in the surrounding areas since Tuesday. Two lanes on both sides of the road from the rotary in front of Gyeongbokgung to the intersection at the south end of Gwanghwamun Square will be closed off until 8 p.m. Saturday.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. Friday as the highlight of the commemoration slated to start around 10 a.m.

All lanes from the Sejong-daero intersection to City Hall Square will be under police control from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, and the traffic control of the area around Gwanghwamun Square will be implemented until 8 p.m. on Saturday. The police recommended that the public use the subway when passing through the areas.

Traffic will also be controlled in parts of Yeouido from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, including on Wonhyo Bridge heading north and Hangang Bridge heading south. Officials advised residents to seek alternate routes when passing through these areas.

For real-time information on the roads under traffic control, check the homepage of the Seoul Transport Operation and Information Service.

Officials on alert to prevent disturbance

The measures are implemented to prevent possible disruptions to the ceremonies, as some 70 rallies have been reported to the authorities to be held near Gwanghwamun on Friday.

Among them is a rally of some 10,000 participants hosted by controversial far-right pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon at Seoul Station — a little over 3 kilometers from Gwanghwamun Square. Though it is scheduled to conclude before the inauguration, concerns have been raised that some participants may cause disturbances.

Jeon is among the vocal opponents of the liberal President Lee, and is currently under investigation for instigating a January attack by disgraced former leader Yoon Suk Yeol's supporters on a Seoul court.

Supporters on the liberal side have also reported holding protests around the time of the inauguration ceremony.

Police officials told local media outlets that SWAT members from other regions, such as Gyeonggi Province, will be mobilized for security during the ceremonies. The roofs of the high-rise buildings around Gwanghwamun will be sealed off Friday, and officials will be on the lookout for any unauthorized drones flying around the area.