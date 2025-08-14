Treasure announced Thursday that the boy band will take to the stage at KSPO Dome in Seoul for three days in October.

The live shows from Oct. 10-12 will mark the beginning of the “Pulse On” tour.

The group will perform songs from third EP “Love Pulse,” which is to release on Sept. 1. The 10 bandmates told fans that a slew of promotional activities is in the works for the mini album during a livestream last week to celebrate the group's fifth anniversary.

After the Seoul shows, the band will head over to Japan to visit four cities. The group will be greeting fans in the country about six months after the final three shows of the “Special Moment” fan concert tour that drew a combined audience of about 72,000.

Meanwhile, on Saturday the group will join the lineup of the Summer Sonic 2025 festival in Tokyo.