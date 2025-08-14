TAY NINH, Vietnam, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi-tech Agriculture Summit – AgriS Agro Day 2025 successfully brought together more than 500 delegates representing the "Five Stakeholders": Government, Academia, Businesses, Banks, and Farmers, working in synergy to build a hi-tech, circular agricultural ecosystem, affirming Vietnam's proactive position and deep participation in the global agricultural value chain.

Hi-tech Agriculture Summit – AgriS Agro Day 2025: Comprehensive Synergy, Elevating the Agriculture of the Future – was hosted by the People's Committee of Tay Ninh Province, co-hosted and co-organized by AgriS (Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa JSC, HOSE: SBT), in collaboration with Nong Lam University Ho Chi Minh City. The event aimed to create a strategic platform to connect visions, share knowledge, and activate action toward developing a hi-tech, sustainable agricultural sector.

A Strategic Forum for Hi-tech, Circular Agriculture

The strong global agricultural transformation presents not only challenges but also opportunities for Vietnam to define its own development path - modern, sustainable, and globally integrated. In this journey, Tay Ninh – one of the most dynamic agricultural economic centers in the South – has been affirming its role with clear vision, policies, and strategic orientation.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Nguyen Minh Lam, Member of the Provincial Party Standing Committee and Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Tay Ninh Province, emphasized: "Today's conference marks a new milestone, affirming Tay Ninh's determination to lead in implementing the Party and State's Resolutions on 'Innovation – Application of Science and Technology – Digital Transformation' in modern agriculture, toward green, sustainable development and deep international integration."

The four key Resolutions issued by Vietnam's Politburo for the 2024–2025 period (No. 57, 59, 66, 68) form a unified framework of strategic thinking and action for national development in the era of transformation. AgriS Agro Day 2025 opened with the keynote "Potential and Vision for Vietnam's Agriculture, Breakthrough Policies in Agricultural Technology, and the Role of the Private Sector," in which Prof. Dr. People's Teacher Tran Duc Vien, Chairman of the Vietnam National University of Agriculture, called for sector-wide restructuring, stronger R&D, greater private investment, and an innovative, globally competitive ecosystem.

That afternoon, three thematic panels built on this vision with practical, long-term solutions to enhance the value of Vietnamese agricultural products and strengthen Vietnam's leadership in the global value chain, featuring experts from government agencies, international organizations, leading universities, and major enterprises.

The Agtech Panel highlighted that digital transformation and standardized data are prerequisites for rebuilding a sustainable agricultural value chain. The Foodtech Panel emphasized that processing technology and standardization are key tools to transform Vietnamese agricultural products from "raw materials" into "high-value-added products" for international markets. The Fintech Panel explored how to design data-based financial infrastructure, chain credit scoring, and green capital products to channel funds to the right place at the right time, creating economic leverage for a circular agricultural economy.

Linking Theory to Practice – A Call for Comprehensive Synergy Among the Five Stakeholders

As co-host and co-organizer of the Hi-tech Agriculture Summit – AgriS Agro Day 2025, AgriS, a leading Vietnamese hi-tech agriculture enterprise, with its 56-year journey, takes pride in being a pioneer in building a circular agricultural ecosystem integrating Agtech, Foodtech, and Fintech with ESG standards. Demonstrating its commitment to working alongside the Government, the scientific community, partners, and international organizations to advance a Green Economy, Digital Technology, and Sustainable Development, Ms. Dang Huynh Uc My – Chairlady of AgriS – presented the Project: Modernization and Digitalization of Agriculture based on ESG and Datafication for 2025–2030.

With two main focuses - Digitalizing and modernizing agricultural production through the AgriBrain and DigiFarm systems; and building a National Agricultural Data Framework - AgriS aims to create a hi-tech, transparent, and standardized agricultural sector. The site visit to the Demo Farm Ninh Dien, the Agricultural Research Institute, and the TTCS factory operated by AgriS, along with the interactive Agtech – Foodtech – Fintech exhibition, showcased an innovative agricultural practice model, consistently operated under ESG standards that AgriS has implemented for many years.

More than half of a century of development, AgriS has partnered with the "Five Stakeholders" through practical projects, creating a strong foundation for new commitments. This year's Summit saw the signing of MOUs with strategic partners, including the Vietnam Institute of Advanced Technology, K-Best Research Group (Korea), Farmacist and Mort&Co (Australia), the Ho Chi Minh City Food and Foodstuff Association, and the Vietnam Coconut Association. These agreements reinforce the "Five Stakeholders" cooperation model – the "golden key" to driving breakthroughs in Vietnam's hi-tech agriculture through shared responsibility, work, benefits, and growth.

In her closing remarks, Ms. Dang Huynh Uc My called: "AgriS does not walk alone. We are expanding our journey with the synergy of the 'Five Stakeholders,' built on the three pillars of Agtech, Foodtech, and Fintech, and an ESG foundation, to create a circular, multi-value agricultural ecosystem rooted in technology and ensuring fair and shared benefits."

AgriS Agro Day 2025 has successfully established a strategic platform and clear action roadmap. An agriculture sector that deeply applies technology, closely links all stakeholders, and places farmers at the center of transformation is the path for Vietnam to rise strongly – from a "supplier of raw materials" to a "creator of value" on the global agricultural map.

About AgriS

With over 56 years of sustainable development, AgriS (Stock code: SBT) is a leading high-tech agricultural enterprise in the region, holding 46% of Vietnam's sugar market share and exporting to over 69 international markets. The company manages a total cultivation area of 71,797 hectares across Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Australia, and offers a diverse portfolio ranging from sugarcane, coconut, banana, rice and pineapple to natural nutritional food products. Guided by its mission to build a green and modern agriculture, AgriS continuously innovates and optimizes its commercial value chain under the AgriS Circular Commercial Value Chain model. The company is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2035.