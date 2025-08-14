J SPORTS Teams Up with TVU to Boost Live Sports Coverage in Japan

Japan's Premier Sports Network Deploys Advanced Remote Production Technology for Enhanced Multi-Sport Broadcasting

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan's leading sports network J SPORTS has deployed four TVU RPS One remote production systems, revolutionizing live broadcast workflows across Rugby League One, Super GT racing, and university competitions. This strategic partnership addresses expanding coverage demands while elevating production quality.

Growing audience expectations for seamless, multi-camera live sports broadcasts required professional-grade results without traditional infrastructure constraints. J SPORTS found their solution in TVU's RPS One system, delivering fully synchronized multi-camera feeds with low latency across four HD channels with complete HDR support over IP networks. Frame-accurate synchronization ensures tight camera alignment—critical for live sports coverage standards.

The RPS One extends beyond basic video transmission, offering comprehensive Remote Integration (REMI) functionality that transforms broadcast workflows. The system supports tally, bi-directional IFB, intercom systems, return program video, CCU control, and PTZ robotic camera control, enabling complete remote production rivaling on-site setups. Innovative VLAN tunnel technology allows field IP devices to virtually connect to studio LANs, seamlessly integrating REMI features while eliminating communication system complexity.

The RPS One adopts TVU's latest ISX multi-network aggregation transmission protocol, a key factor in ensuring reliable transmission. ISX delivers ultra-low sub-second latency and provides unparalleled transmission stability through advanced algorithms that dynamically adjust to network conditions. Six integrated 5G modems work alongside this technology to ensure reliable performance. Combined with TVU's Command Center platform, production teams gain comprehensive remote control, dramatically reducing on-site staff requirements.

The system offers compelling economic advantages over traditional outside broadcast systems. Its compact design and scalable architecture enable high-quality production for smaller regional events, expanding coverage without proportionally increasing logistics expenses.

J SPORTS envisions broad applications across their portfolio, from high-speed motorsports to challenging winter sports. This flexible, centralized production approach leverages complete REMI capabilities while positioning J SPORTS for continued growth in Japan's competitive sports broadcasting landscape.

For TVU, the deployment signals growing momentum in the Japanese market. "We're excited to see RPS One being deployed in such a diverse range of sports," said Rick Asahina, Sales Director for TVU Japan. "It's rewarding to support a broadcaster like J SPORTS that's always pushing to innovate and improve the viewing experience."