Ateez released a series of images for its second studio album in Japan, “Ashes to Light,” due out on Sept. 17.

The eight members suited up in all white and posed for the camera in the teaser photographs and the album jacket.

The LP will have nine tracks, including the lead single “Ash” and four new songs. It will also feature four tracks from previous Japanese physical singles: "Not Okay," "Birthday," "Days" and "Forevermore."

The upcoming set comes about 4 1/2 years after the group's first full-length album in the country, “Into the A to Z,” and over 2 1/2 years after its third EP, “The World Ep. Paradigm.”

The album release falls between the band’s live shows in Saitama and Nagoya, which are part of its international tour “In Your Fantasy.”