Artcube 2R2 in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, will open a special exhibition on Aug. 22 to shed light on five leading women artists in Korea — Chun Kyung-ja, Park Rae-hyun, Yun Suk-nam, Bang Hye-ja and Ryu Min-ja — and the distinctive visual language they brought to Korean modern and contemporary art.

Coinciding with KIAF and Frieze Seoul, which runs Sept. 3-6, the exhibition will feature paintings, drawings, sculptures and media art across each of Artcube 2R2's floors, including the first floor, basement Media Cube and the sixth-floor Lounge Flux, according to the gallery.

“This is not just a retrospective. It is an occasion to reflect on how the luminous legacies of these women artists can be inherited and expanded for future generations,” said Hong Ji-sook, director of Artcube 2R2.

The exhibition aims to introduce the historical and contemporary significance of Korean women artists from older generations, born between 1924 and 1942, to collectors and general audiences, and to further expand international interest in Korean women artists, Hong added.

The gallery will remain open until late at night for the “Cheongdam Night” on Sept. 3 for art lovers attending the KIAF and Frieze Seoul art fairs.

The exhibition, running through September, marks the first anniversary of the gallery’s relocation. The gallery is run by ArtToken, a Korean online platform for trading art and NFTs, non-fungible tokens.