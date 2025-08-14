Children aged 10 to 18 say they would prefer to be born in countries with high life satisfaction, according to a global survey by Save the Children.

Of 1,000 children surveyed worldwide, 39.6 percent chose life satisfaction as the top factor. This was followed by safety (low accident and crime rates) at 38.6 percent and no discrimination at 21.9 percent.

Other factors included financial rewards for success (16.8 percent) and high cultural development (6.9 percent).

Among 1,000 adults surveyed, top preferences were life satisfaction (40.4 percent), safety (36.6 percent), and advanced health care (26.8 percent). The least important factor for adults was scientific and technological advancement (3.1 percent).