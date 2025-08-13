South Korea will commemorate its National Liberation Day on Friday with a series of major events in central Seoul: a morning ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule, and an inauguration ceremony for President Lee Jae Myung in the evening.

At 10 a.m., the commemoration of the 80th National Liberation Day will take place at the Sejong Center for Performing Arts. Around 2,500 people, including descendants of independence activists, senior government officials, diplomatic missions to Korea as well as representatives of various social groups, will be in attendance.

Eighty national flags of Korea will be displayed on stage in commemoration of the 80th anniversary, while the opening performance, “Arirang Rhapsody,” will blend traditional Korean music, orchestra and choral elements in symbolism of the country’s growth over eight decades. The descendants of 80 independence activists will also join the stage during the performance.

Another celebratory performance will also take place in the form of a theatrical production, showcasing Korea’s cultural strength envisioned by late independence leader Kim Gu.

The program will also feature the Pledge of Allegiance, accompanied by actor Cho Jin-woong, as well as a commemorative address and an award ceremony where Independence Merit Awards will be handed out to the independence activists’ descendants.

A total of 311 people have been named as recipients this year, and five of those recipients will receive the award in person at the ceremony.

In the evening, an inauguration ceremony for President Lee will take place at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno-gu, central Seoul. Lee, who assumed the presidency on June 4, took the position without the customary transition period or ceremony.

According to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, the event will bring together leading figures across various fields in Korean society — including business, culture, education, labor, science and technology and women’s affairs — alongside senior government officials and politicians, and foreign diplomats based in Korea.

Some 3,500 citizens who applied in advance will also be in attendance.

Eighty citizen representatives, including trauma surgeon and director of the Armed Forces Daejeon Hospital Lee Guk-jong and go master Lee Se-dol will take the stage to hand the letter of appointment to Lee.

Each representative will deliver the letter, which contains their hopes and wishes for Korea and its future. The event will be followed by the president’s remarks, expressing gratitude and commitment for his remaining career in office.

The evening ceremony will also consist of cultural performances, featuring a musical performance by veteran singer Lee Eun-mi and a performance of “Golden” from the "K-pop Demon Hunters" soundtrack by Izna.

Both opposition parties — the People Power Party and New Reform Party — stated that they will not be attending Lee’s inauguration ceremony.

Representatives from both parties were quoted in local media reports saying that they found “no clear purpose” for the appointment ceremony and said it “does not align with the spirit of National Liberation Day.”