K-pop label founded by former SM CEO Han Se-min launches six-member group, hoping to make big waves in global music scene

AtHeart debuted Wednesday as the first K-pop group under Titan Content, a K-pop label founded by former SM Entertainment CEO Han Se-min.

The girl group comprises four Korean members — Na-hyun, Seo-hyeon, Bome and Arin — as well as Michi from the US and Katelyn from the Philippines, all in their teens.

"A debut is something that I have always yearned for, so we feel nervous and honored at the same time. We will keep working hard, so please show support and look forward to how we will grow," Na-hyun told reporters during a press conference held at Blue Square in Seoul's Yongsan-gu.

AtHeart stepped into the spotlight with its debut album "Plot Twist."

Leading the debut EP is the title track "Plot Twist," which is produced by Jonah Shy, creator of hit songs like "Havana" for Camila Cabello and "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" for Shawn Mendes. Other side tracks include "Good Girl (AtHeart)" and "Push Back," written by Rykeyz, who has worked with Demi Lovato and H.E.R., "Knew Me" and "Dot Dot Dot..."

Lia Kim, the leader of the dance crew One Million, who also doubles as the K-pop agency's chief performance officer, took part in the group's choreography.

"Lia always tells us to step outside the box when we perform. She says that we should know how to take in the music, feel it and express it the way we want to rather than simply copying the moves to the song," Bome said.

"Not only did Lia come up with the choreography, but she also honed the best work to make the choreography that best fits our song," Arin added.

Bome said the main keyword of the group's debut album is "butterfly effect."

"Butterfly effect is the idea that small events may ultimately result in something with much larger consequences. Just like how in the butterfly effect, a tiny wing flap can trigger massive changes later, I hope that our music will have the potential to create a big impact in the music scene," she explained.