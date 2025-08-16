A total of 25 cases of drunk citizens in need of immediate medical help but disturbing rescue operations occurred from January to July of this year, government data shows.

Of those, 24 cases involved verbal or physical violence against the rescue workers.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters, of the cases, 19 have been transferred to the prosecution for potential indictment. On average, such cases occurred 90 times annually between 2022 and 2024.

Interfering with rescue operations and emergency services without just cause violates the law. The Act on 119 Rescue and Emergency Medical Services says in Article 28 that such actions are punishable by up to five years in prison or a 50 million won ($36,000) fine.

In March, fire authorities in North Jeolla Province said two men were sentenced to suspended jail terms for their violence against rescue officials. One of the men, in his 50s, was taken to an emergency room in the province and assaulted a rescue worker because he got upset while waiting to be treated.