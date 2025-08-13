Fate of top financial regulator uncertain as reform plan stalls, fueling speculation over future role

The State Affairs Planning Committee, under President Lee Jae Myung, unveiled a five-year national growth roadmap on Wednesday — but left out a long-anticipated reorganization of key financial and economic agencies, keeping the future of Korea’s financial oversight unclear.

The committee unveiled “real growth” as its economic policy slogan for the next five years and presented the so-called “3·3·5” goals, involving objectives such as rising to become of the world’s top three artificial intelligence powerhouses, achieving a potential growth rate of 3 percent, and entering the ranks of the world’s top five nations in national power at a public briefing held Wednesday.

Though the committee reportedly submitted its organizational reform plan to the presidential office earlier this month, it did not discuss the overhaul at the briefing, as it has yet to receive a response.

It is widely expected that the Financial Services Commission’s policy functions will be transferred to the Ministry of Economy and Finance, while its supervisory role will be merged with the Financial Supervisory Service — a move which will elevate the agency to a commission. Under this plan, the FSC would effectively be dismantled.

Meanwhile, Lee has been publicly praising the FSC on multiple occasions, leading to speculation that the overhaul of the financial bodies could be handled in a different direction than anticipated.

At a Cabinet meeting on June 24, he lauded the FSC’s plan to securitize life insurance death benefits, saying, “It’s a good system, but it seems many are unaware of it.”

A few days later, Lee singled out Kwon Dae-young, who was a director at the FSC at the time, for overseeing new lending restrictions imposed on June 27, and praised his efforts at a public event. Amid speculation that the regulatory body may be scrapped, Kwon was appointed its vice chair on July 20.

Amid ongoing uncertainty, the FSC has been working to strengthen its presence as the country’s top financial regulator.

On Monday, the FSC held an unplanned briefing to announce the implementation of a credit pardon policy. Under this measure, overdue debts of 50 million won ($36,100) or less, incurred since 2020, will have their delinquency records removed if fully repaid by the end of this year.

The introduction of the special pardon measure has attracted attention, as it is a policy rarely used by the FSC. This latest measure marks only the fifth time in history that it has been implemented.

The opposition from the FSS labor union also adds pressure on the reform. While the committee is reportedly considering transferring the FSS’s consumer protection sector into a separate agency, the union has called for the sector to remain an independent body within the agency.

"The separation runs counter to consumer protection and does not benefit consumers in any way," the union said through a statement released on Aug. 7.

“Staff members responsible for consumer protection are concerned about being relocated to a separate agency, as leaving the wings of FSS could mean a loss of influence,” an official from the FSS said.

Amid the prolonged uncertainty, political circles expect the Lee administration to tackle the reform plan after the Korea-US summit, which is slated to take place on Aug. 25.