Korean biopharmaceutical firm HLB said Wednesday it has appointed Brian Kim, current CEO of HLB Innovation and Verismo Therapeutics, as CEO of its US subsidiary, Elevar Therapeutics. Kim will lead all three companies concurrently.

HLB said the leadership change is a strategic move to align with the skills needed at each stage of drug development, particularly as Elevar prepares to enter the commercialization phase and expand global partnerships with big pharma.

Kim holds extensive experience in finance, strategic business management and biotechnology, including research in CAR-T cancer treatments and founding multiple biotech firms.

A former tenured clinical professor at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, Kim was a founding member of Nasdaq-listed Inovio Pharmaceuticals. He has invested in various businesses, including acquiring a Kospi-listed company and elevating it into the Kospi 200 index.

Kim also has invested in and led several biotech ventures in both the US and Korea.

“I feel a deep sense of responsibility taking on this role at such a pivotal moment,” Kim said. “My focus will be on securing regulatory approval for Elevar’s lead liver cancer therapy and ensuring its successful commercialization, while driving sustainable growth for the company.”

HLB added that Kim’s leadership will help accelerate Elevar’s global business expansion and innovation in oncology therapeutics.