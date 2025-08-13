Seventeen donated $250,000 to UNESCO on International Youth Day, its agency Pledis Entertainment said Wednesday.

The donation was raised through the charity auction “Joopiter Presents: Sacai X Seventeen” and will fund the Global Youth Grant Scheme launched in collaboration with the organization.

The group was nominated as the first-ever UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Youth last year, and upon its nomination, donated $1 million to support the joint effort.

“This will support young people to pursue their dreams around the world. And we’re so proud to stand with youth everywhere,” Joshua said on behalf of the band.

Meanwhile, Seventeen is slated to kick off its international tour “New_” on Sept. 13-14 in Incheon. The tour will continue in Hong Kong later that month, and in October, the group will visit five cities in the US.