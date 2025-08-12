From network of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,' duo’s comeback to blend romance, comedy, second chances

A beloved rom-com duo is reuniting for a new series from the network behind global hit “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.”

“My Troublesome Star” follows Cheong-ja (Uhm Jeong-hwa), a onetime A-list celebrity fighting to reclaim her former glory. Along the way, she receives unexpected help from a police officer named Go-chul (Song Seung-heon). The project has been generating buzz as the first on-screen reunion in a decade for Song and Uhm, who co-starred in 2015 hit fantasy romantic comedy film “Wonderful Nightmare.”

Uhm spoke about the lengths she went to in order to capture the look of a washed-up star. During a press conference on Tuesday in Seoul, she said, “I wanted to give the impression that she had been living hiding behind big, teased hair that covered much of her face, and that she had neglected her skin so that dark spots were left untreated. To look heavier, I wore layers of clothing and ate without restrictions during filming.”

She added, “Usually, during filming, you check your appearance a lot to make sure nothing is off, but this time I checked my appearance to make sure I looked ruined."

Reflecting on their long-awaited reunion, Uhm shared, “When we were taking a couple photo, Song said, ‘It’s been 10 years,’" adding, “I was so happy to meet him again through this drama. It was truly fun, and the way I tried to completely ruin my appearance felt very lovely and enjoyable.”

Song echoed her sentiments. “It feels like we filmed ‘Wonderful Nightmare’ just the other day, but 10 years have already passed. Back then, the film was two hours long, so there was only one story arc, but this time it’s a 12-episode series with lots of incidents, accidents and twists. I really had as much fun as I could filming with Uhm.”

He added, “I think the series is going to garner even more success than 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo.'”

Uhm once again tackles a role centered on resilience and reinvention, following JTBC's “Doctor Cha” in 2023, where she played a middle-aged woman rediscovering her dreams.

“I did think that the story of finding one’s dream and taking on a challenge might feel similar to 'Doctor Cha,' but Cheong-ja’s journey, starting from small, supporting acting roles, was very moving. Just as Jeong-suk (in 'Doctor Cha') showed that ‘age or anything else doesn’t matter,’ I thought Cheong-ja could also tell a story of chasing one’s dreams, but in a completely different way,” she explained.

The first episode of “My Troublesome Star” premieres Monday on ENA.