As the special counsel investigation into former first lady Kim Keon Hee intensifies, the spotlight is on the ultra-luxury items allegedly gifted to her amid her husband Yoon Suk Yeol’s rise to the presidency and during his three years in office, including a diamond necklace, a high-end watch and designer shoes.

Among the most notable luxury items is a Van Cleef & Arpels diamond necklace, which Kim wore while accompanying Yoon on their first overseas trip as first couple to the NATO summit in June 2022.

The necklace, crafted from 18K white gold and set with brilliant-cut diamonds, is currently listed on Van Cleef & Arpels’ official website for approximately 83.5 million won, but at the time Kim wore it, it reportedly sold for 60 million won ($43,200).

Details surrounding the luxury necklace are fuzzy, as Kim has contradicted herself multiple times regarding its provenance. In 2022, Yoon's office initially claimed that the then-first lady had borrowed it from an acquaintance, but Kim said in a written statement to the prosecution in May that the necklace was a counterfeit.

During questioning by the special counsel team on Aug. 6, Kim claimed to have purchased the supposed counterfeit in Hong Kong in 2010 as a gift for her mother and borrowed it from her mother to wear it on the NATO trip.

But it was found that the necklace design in question was first released in November 2015, which was five years after Kim claimed to have bought the supposed counterfeit. This has led investigators to suspect that Kim lied about the necklace.

Also under scrutiny is a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Investigators suspect that a "Historic American 1921" model from the high-end brand, valued at approximately 54 million won at a Seoul boutique in September 2022, was allegedly delivered to Kim by a businessman surnamed Seo. He claimed to have purchased the watch at a discounted price of 35 million won through a "VIP discount."

While Seo claims he was simply running an errand for the former first lady, investigators suspect the luxury watch may have been given in exchange for a business favor. The main reason the special counsel team suspects a quid pro quo is the deal Seo's company signed with the presidential office in September 2022, which was for a pilot program using robot dogs for security. It was found that the Presidential Security Service had allocated 800 million won to buy robot dogs — a plan that was scrapped after it was revealed by the local daily Hankyoreh.

Raids on the homes of Kim and her family have also uncovered other luxury items, including shoes from Chanel. The shoes are suspected of having been gifted by people related to the religious group Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

But questions remain over the shoe size, as the Chanel shoes allegedly intended for Kim were size 39 (European), equivalent to about 245–255 millimeters — smaller than Kim’s reported shoe size of 260 millimeters.

Kim was previously embroiled in controversy after accepting a luxury Christian Dior handbag, valued at 3 million won, from a Korean American pastor in 2022. Their meeting was secretly recorded on a hidden camera, and the footage was released by an online media outlet in November 2023.