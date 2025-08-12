President Lee Jae Myung will hold his first summit with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Aug. 25, Lee's spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Tuesday.

Lee is set to depart Seoul on Aug. 24 for the summit and a working lunch with Trump. He is to leave Washington on Aug. 26, Kang said, adding that further details about his itinerary will be announced later on.

Lee is to be accompanied by his wife Kim Hea Kyung.

The upcoming trip would be Lee's first as the South Korean president to the United States, the country's top ally, since his inauguration on June 4. It would also be Lee's second trip overseas, following his visit to Canada to attend a Group of Seven summit in early June.

Kang said the two leaders will discuss ways to advance the alliance in a "future-oriented, comprehensive and strategic" manner, in a briefing held in Seoul. South Korea and the US cemented their alliance following the armistice of the Korean War in 1953.

Lee's visit comes after Trump's announcement in late July that it had reached a trade deal with South Korea -- just before Washington's proposed Aug. 1 deadline -- to lower its tariffs on imported goods including automobiles and auto parts from 25 percent to 15 percent, while South Korea is expected to spend $350 billion on projects in the US including shipbuilding and to purchase $100 billion of energy imports.

Trump then hinted at inviting Lee to the White House in the near future.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, who also visited Washington in late July to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, said the date for a summit between Lee and Trump was "being coordinated."