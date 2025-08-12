South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (left) and US President Donald Trump (Yonhap)
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will travel to Washington for a summit with US President Donald Trump on Aug. 25, the presidential office announced Monday.

Lee will visit the United States from Aug. 24 to 26 for his first in-person meeting with Trump. It will take place 82 days after he took office.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yoo-jung said that the summit will focus on strengthening the South Korea-US alliance into a future-oriented comprehensive strategic partnership, addressing global security and economic challenges.

Discussions will also cover solidifying joint defense readiness and advancing peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.


