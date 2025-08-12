Manpower Search & Consulting, the executive search subsidiary of Manpower Korea, has partnered with Yonsei University’s Global MBA program to provide a direct connection between classroom learning and real-world business for students.

The consulting firm said Tuesday that in July, it welcomed an international MBA student to its Seoul headquarters for a hands-on training experience spanning six weeks. The program followed MSC’s earlier Career Development session for Yonsei GMBA students, which offered practical insights into Korea’s job market and laid the foundation for deeper collaboration.

During the training, the student participated directly in MSC’s consulting and sales operations, contributing to market research, client engagement and strategy meetings — providing an in-depth look at Korea’s business culture and professional dynamics.

Through the initiative, MSC confirmed strong interest among international talent in working in Korea and recognized its role in creating meaningful entry points. The mid-program timing encouraged candid feedback from the student, sparking fresh ideas and internal discussion.

“It was impressive to see how a single voice could challenge assumptions and inspire new approaches,” said one MSC leader.

Designed as a two-way partnership rather than a recruitment exercise, the program’s success has prompted MSC and Yonsei GMBA to plan a co-designed elective course for late 2025. The course will combine academic study with consulting projects, industry workshops and market immersion, offering structured access to Korea’s job market for globally minded students.

“I am grateful for this opportunity. I’ve had the valuable experience of seeing and learning from real-life field situations that go beyond what can be taught in a classroom,” said a participating GMBA student.

The student added that such partnerships could serve as strong models for mutual growth between global talent and future-ready companies.