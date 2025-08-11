'Oldboy' director loses access to Hollywood studios, but Venice-bound 'No Other Choice' and future Korean productions unaffected

The Writers Guild of America has expelled director Park Chan-wook and writer Don McKellar for continuing work on HBO's "The Sympathizer" during the 2023 writers' strike.

The announcement, made public Friday, marks one of the most high-profile disciplinary actions stemming from the 148-day work stoppage.

The expulsion carries significant professional consequences for the "Oldboy" director as it encompasses virtually all scripted content produced by Hollywood's major players. Park is now barred from providing writing services on any WGA-covered productions, effectively excluding him from projects at Disney, Warner Bros., Netflix, HBO and other major studios that maintain collective bargaining agreements with the guild.

Both Park and McKellar served as co-writers on the seven-episode limited series, which starred Hoa Xuande and Robert Downey Jr. and aired from April to May 2024. Neither appealed their expulsion, according to WGA West leadership. The guild did not specify which exact violations occurred, but confirmed the pair worked on the series during the strike period from May 2 to Sept. 27, 2023.

Park's Venice-bound "No Other Choice" won't feel the sting, however. The black comedy — which Park directed and co-wrote with McKellar, Lee Kyoung-mi and Lee Ja-hye — is produced by South Korea's CJ ENM and will hit North American theaters through Neon. CJ ENM operates outside WGA jurisdiction as a foreign production company, while Neon, like fellow indie distributors A24 and Lionsgate, isn't among the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers members targeted during the strike.

The South Korean filmmaker can continue working internationally and with non-signatory companies. Several prominent directors, including Quentin Tarantino, have successfully maintained careers outside guild membership. Park's ability to work as a director remains unrestricted, as the WGA governs only writing services.

Academy Award eligibility also remains intact, as WGA membership is not required for Oscar consideration. However, Park's path to major US television projects appears effectively doomed. His previous American television work included directing BBC America/AMC's "The Little Drummer Girl" in 2018.

The 2023 strike focused on artificial-intelligence protections, streaming residuals and minimum staffing requirements. The guild secured significant gains in its agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in October.

The WGA constitution permits expelled members to apply for readmission only through board action, which may include fines and additional conditions, according to the guild's bylaws.