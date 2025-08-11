Korean game developer NCSoft said Monday that it has established a new mobile casual games unit, called the Mobile Casual Center, and appointed industry veteran Anel Ceman as managing director.

The initiative is part of NCSoft’s strategy to diversify its global game portfolio and strengthen its competitiveness in AI- and data-driven games.

The company plans to expand its AI capabilities and data expertise into the mobile casual game sector. To enhance corporate value and competitiveness, it will also actively seek global investment opportunities.

Anel Ceman is a mobile casual games expert with over ten years of experience, primarily in the European market. He has held business leadership roles at global companies such as Tripledot Studios, Wildlife Studios and Outfit7, best known for the Talking Tom franchise.

NCSoft said it is working to secure new growth engines by strengthening its intellectual property development and publishing businesses, while continuing to diversify its global portfolio. This includes enhancing its capabilities in large-scale MMO development, building clusters for shooting and subculture games, and now, boosting competitiveness in the mobile casual game sector.