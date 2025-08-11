Over a third of South Korean workers say that their working conditions were not what they were promised before employment, a survey by a civic group on worker rights showed Sunday.

About 35.5 percent of the respondents said the actual conditions at their jobs were not the same as the ones detailed in on the recruitment notices, or what they were proposed during the recruitment process, according to the survey by Workplace Gabjil 119 on 1,000 workers across the country.

This was particularly common at business with under five employees (42.4 percent), which are not subject to some clauses of the Labor Standard Act.

The Fair Hiring Procedure Act in Article 4 prohibits such actions in the section 2 of Article 4, saying, "No job offerer shall change the contents of a hiring advertisement unfavorably for job applicants without any justifiable grounds." But Article 3 of the same act states that the act is only applied to business that regularly employees at least 30 people.

As such, 85.8 percent of the respondents in the survey said that the Fair Hiring Procedure Act should be applied to all places of business, and not exclude smaller businesses.