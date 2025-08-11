In the first half of 2025, the number of parental leave takers in Korea increased by 37.4 percent, reaching 95,064. Male participation saw a particularly sharp rise of 54.2 percent, with men now accounting for a record-high 36.4 percent of all users of parental leave.

The proportion of male leave takers has steadily grown from 13.4 percent in 2017. After a brief decline in 2023, the rate rebounded to 31.6 percent in 2024 and climbed further in 2025. The highest male participation was seen among employees at large companies (1,000 or more workers) and in higher-income brackets (earning over 3 million won, or $2,160, per month), where male usage rates approached 48 percent.

To promote parental leave, the government upgraded last year’s “3+3” system, which provided three months of paid leave per parent, into a “6+6” model and extended child eligibility from 12 to 18 months. As of this year, the benefit cap was raised to 2.5 million won per month and deferred payments were scrapped. If both parents take more than three months of leave, the maximum period per parent is extended from one year to 18 months.