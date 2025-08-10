Member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation pledged to accelerate innovation to bolster food security, adopting a joint declaration at their ministerial-level meeting in Seoul on Sunday.

According to Korea’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the declaration reflects a shared commitment to advancing sustainable agri-food systems among the 21 APEC member countries. The grouping includes 12 economies in Asia — seven of them members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations — five in the Americas, three in Oceania, and Russia.

“In the face of complex challenges, food security remains a significant issue with localized areas of acute hunger,” the joint statement read. “Advanced technologies, policy tools and practices can enhance efficiency, boost productivity and improve resilience across the production, manufacturing, distribution and consumption of agri-food products.”

It outlines strategies to tackle food security threats at every stage of production, distribution and consumption, while advancing the adoption of new technologies and bridging the digital divide. It also sets out future-oriented directions based on Korea’s priority agendas of rural revitalization, support for young farmers and improved food accessibility.

Following the adoption of the declaration, the meeting, chaired by Korea, continued discussions under the theme “Driving Innovation in Agri-food Systems for Shared Prosperity.”

Key discussions included a mid-term review of the 2030 food security roadmap, adoption of detailed operating rules for working-level food security policy talks, sharing of innovation-driven practices and cooperation on the use of artificial intelligence.

“It is deeply meaningful that all member economies have united to adopt the Ministerial Declaration at a time when food security carries profound global significance,” Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung said at the meeting.

“I hope this meeting will help promote Korea’s agri-food innovation policies, rooted in our experience in overcoming food crises, along with the value and excellence of K-Food+, thereby contributing to enhancing our nation’s global standing.”

While holding bilateral meetings with Vietnam and Malaysia to actively explore ways to expand exports of Korean agri-food products, Korea will also host a trilateral agriculture ministers’ meeting with China and Japan on Monday to further strengthen cooperation on sustainable agriculture.