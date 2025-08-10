Samsung Electronics said that its alliance team, Team Atlanta, took first place in the finals of the AI Cyber Challenge, the world’s largest AI security technology competition, held in the United States.

Hosted by the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the AIxCC aims to advance artificial intelligence-powered cybersecurity technology that can detect and fix vulnerabilities in large-scale software systems without human intervention.

The finals took place Friday in Las Vegas during the DEF CON 33 hacking and security conference. Launched in 2023, the competition featured a total prize pool of $22.5 million.

Team Atlanta comprised experts from Samsung Research and leading universities, including Georgia Institute of Technology, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, and Pohang University of Science and Technology.

During the semifinals, the team was the sole participant to detect an unintended vulnerability — not a flaw that had been set up for competition. Showing outstanding performance in the finals as well, Team Atlanta ultimately secured the top prize of $4 million.

“Samsung Electronics was able to achieve meaningful results by demonstrating its AI-based security technology capabilities at a global security technology competition,” said Kim Tae-soo, vice president of Samsung Research, who led the team.

“We will continue to expand collaboration with global security experts to further advance Samsung Electronics’ security technology proficiency.”