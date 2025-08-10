KBS2 to air the long-promised Andong Station meetup on Aug. 22, a decade after two travelers vowed to return

The date for a decade-in-the-making reunion is finally drawing close, but will all participants keep the pact?

On Saturday, the team behind KBS’ “Documentary 3 Days” revealed via its official social media channel that a special edition of the series will air Aug. 22 on KBS2. The network’s second channel is best known for its slate of dramas and variety programming, as opposed to KBS1’s news and public affairs focus.

“A promise from August 15, 2015. ‘Let’s meet here on August 15, 2025.’ So, we decided to set off for that place,” the post read. The accompanying poster teased, “Time that had been standing still begins to flow again,” adding, “We decided to just head there without a plan. Will we … be able to meet?”

The announcement comes as “Documentary 3 Days” has enjoyed a viral resurgence, driven by renewed interest in a 2015 episode that resonated with viewers. The installment, which wrapped its run in 2022, followed travelers using Rail-ro, a pass issued by Korail that allows one KTX trip per day for either seven consecutive days or any three selected days.

In the episode, two female students made a pinky promise with the show’s camera director, saying they would return to Andong Station exactly 10 years later for a reunion. The students also urged the camera director to “continue shooting documentaries 10 years later.” The director quipped, “Would I still be working here then?” sealing what became a lighthearted yet heartfelt pact to meet again in 2025.

That moment has since gone viral, racking up millions of views on YouTube and other platforms. On July 28, the show’s camera director stoked anticipation with a cryptic social media post: “The day we promised 10 years ago is coming. Should we go? Or not?” Additionally, in response to the buzz, KBS Documentary’s official YouTube channel reuploaded the episode on July 24.

Although it remains uncertain whether the long-awaited reunion will take place, a special episode will air on KBS2 at 10 p.m. on Aug. 22.