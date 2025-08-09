Busts of former "comfort women" Park Ok-sun (front row, left) and Lee Ok-seon (front row, right) are seen among the other busts of those victimized by Japan's wartime sexual slavery, in this photo taken Saturday at the House of Sharing in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province.

The busts built in the image of Park and Lee, who respectively passed away last year and May of this year, were revealed in a ceremony at the shelter for the former "comfort women," a euphemism for women forced into sexual slavery the Japanese military during the World War II. (Yonhap)